WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield recently did a Q&A with fans. He told many stories ranging from Dusty Rhodes to the Brawl for All.

One fan asked JBL what his first impression was when he first met Brock Lesnar. JBL told a story about working with Lesnar in his hometown and said that Lesnar offered to put him over since his friends were in the crowd.

“I was working with Brock in Abilene,” JBL recalled. “I said, ‘Hey Brock, I want to talk to you,’ and he goes, ‘Your college buddies are here. I’m gonna put you over.’ I said, ‘Brock, they don’t care who goes over. I could care less. You win, I win, doesn’t matter. We’re going to place afterwards.’

After working with Lesnar, JBL described just how strong he is.

“Brock hit me with a belly-to-belly suplex, and it’s hard suplexing a tall guy,” JBL said. “Not because of weight but because you could be spiking him on his head. Brock caught me, throws me in the suplex, and I asked him for before, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this? Not strength wise, just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall’ and Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was five years old.’ He suplexed me so easily that I got up. I said, ‘Do it again’ and he grabbed me, and he did it again. And I said, ‘Do it a third time’ and this time, I didn’t do anything.

“He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different. It’s like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.