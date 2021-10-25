– The Halloween edition of ROH Week-By-Week drops tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26) at 1 pm ET. The show features host, Quinn McKay, Danhausen, and Jonathan Gresham issuing a Pure Rules match challenge.

– NJPW’s Road to Power Struggle tour continued earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the full results:

* SHO defeated Ryohei Oiwa

* BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kosei Fujita and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan defeated Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Tomoaki Honma and Satoshi Kojima

* DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado defeated Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask, and Robbie Eagles

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and KENTA (Elimination Match)

– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett celebrated 14 years of sobriety, as seen in the social media post below. Wrestling Inc. sends out congratulations to Jarrett for his achievement!