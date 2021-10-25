– The Halloween edition of ROH Week-By-Week drops tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26) at 1 pm ET. The show features host, Quinn McKay, Danhausen, and Jonathan Gresham issuing a Pure Rules match challenge.
– NJPW’s Road to Power Struggle tour continued earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the full results:
* SHO defeated Ryohei Oiwa
* BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kosei Fujita and Ryusuke Taguchi
* Aaron Henare and Great-O-Khan defeated Togi Makabe and Toru Yano
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Tomoaki Honma and Satoshi Kojima
* DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado defeated Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Tiger Mask, and Robbie Eagles
* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and KENTA (Elimination Match)
／
Road to POWER STRUGGLE (10/25)を公開‼️
＼
タイトルマッチトリプル前哨戦は大乱闘で試合はスタート💥果たして勝ち残るのは⁉️
🆚 新日本本隊🦁+CHAOS💥 × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/YeA8F7tXFV
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 25, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett celebrated 14 years of sobriety, as seen in the social media post below. Wrestling Inc. sends out congratulations to Jarrett for his achievement!
10/25/2017 – 10/25/2021 pic.twitter.com/ABcLNYLeKK
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) October 25, 2021