During an interview with Inside The Ropes‘ Lead Writer Gary Cassidy, WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal shared how he doesn’t agree with people who think that WWE doesn’t create new stars.

Mahal gave several examples of stars that WWE made from John Cena to the current WWE Champion Big E. Mahal noted that the next generation of new stars after Cena, Orton, Batista are him, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

“Yeah, they absolutely do,” Mahal said. “That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold, and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.”

The former WWE Champion noted that since he started with WWE in 2010, there have been several first-time champions. To him, that’s proof enough that WWE makes new stars. Mahal also gave some advice to the critics out there, check the stats and just sit back and enjoy the product.

“So actually, I started with WWE in 2010 and all those champions that I’ve listed are first-time champions and there’s more that I’ve missed,” he said. “So in the last ten years, we have had several champions. And if you look back in the 70-year history, I believe we’re at number 53. Ten have happened in the ten years. I think that speaks for itself, that we are creating new stars. If you look at the stats and you see who’s champion and what year, who’s the first time champion? There’s lots of them. So I think I think people just need to just sit back and enjoy the product, let the storylines unfold.”

Jinder Mahal’s full interview with Inside The Ropes is available here.