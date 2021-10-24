John Cena is in negotiation to be in the action-comedy film, Freelance, according to Deadline.

The film is set to be director by Pierre Morel, who previously did Taken and District 13.

Below is a synopsis of the film:

“The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.”

The film is due to start early next year in Columbia.

Cena continues to remain busy as his Suicide Squad spinoff, The Peacemaker, begins airing in January. He’s also expected to appear in Fast and the Furious 10, along with the sequel to Hulu’s Vacation Friends.

In regards to WWE, Cena finished up his most recent in August at SummerSlam, losing to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.