Kim Kardashian West was the host of last night’s Saturday Night Live.

One of the skits entitled, The Dream Guy, spoofed the reality TV series, The Bachelorette, and included a cameo from John Cena as one of the contestants on the show.

Ultimately, it came down to Kardashian picking between “Zeke” (played by SNL’s Kyle Mooney) and Cena. She ended up going with Cena — despite his “wife situation.” Cena was married in October of last year to Shay Shariatzadeh.

Comedian Chris Rock, actress Amy Schumer, actor Jesse Williams and Chase Crawford, NBA player Blake Griffin and Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron were also in the skit.

You can check out Cena’s full appearance below: