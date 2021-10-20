John Cena’s “Wipeout” is returning to TBS for a second season that will begin in January.

TBS announced this week that the comedy competition series will return for season two on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm ET. This comes after the second season was renewed back in May.

Cena serves as an Executive Producer of the show, and also hosts along with Nicole Byer, and field host Camille Kostek.

There is no word on when Wipeout season 2 was filmed, but we will keep you updated on when additional information is available. Season one premiered this past April, and was a reboot of ABC’s Wipeout show that aired from 2008 – 2014.

Wipeout was a top-rated comedy show for TBS, drawing an average of 790,000 viewers per episode over 10 episodes. A Suicide Squad special episode aired in August and drew 400,000 viewers.

Below is a new promo for the second season with Cena, Byer and Kostek, along with a press release for the show:

The Big Balls are back! Catch ALL-NEW episodes of Wipeout starting 1/11 on @TBSNetwork! 🔴🔴💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/hIVkacHKW4 — Wipeout (@Wipeout) October 19, 2021

Don’t be the last to hear the BIG 🔴 news! New episodes of #Wipeout begin on January 11th on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/Rsuuj0eKJg — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 19, 2021