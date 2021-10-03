Wrestling Revolver announced that Jon Moxley will be facing Jimmy Jacobs at Tales from the Ring 4.

Moxley and Jacobs do have a history and one of their feuds was while they were in Dragon Gate USA.

At Dragon Gate USA’s Code Of The Warrior pay-per-view event, Jimmy Jacobs defeated Jon Moxley in an I Quit Match. Moxley defeated Jacobs at the DGUSA Untouchable 2010 event and at the DGUSA Uprising pay-per-view.

Tales from the Ring 4 will be on Saturday, October 30 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa.

Below is the card announced so far for Tales from the Ring 4:

MAIN EVENT – IOWA STREET FIGHT – 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING

“The Death Rider” Jon Moxley Vs. “Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs

REVOLVER CHAMPIONSHIP – LADDER MATCH

Rich Swann Vs. Trey Miguel Vs. JT Dunn w/ Phil Stamper Vs. Manscout Jake Manning

REVOLVER WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH”

“American Wolves” Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards Vs. Tyler Matrix & Logan James

4 CORNERS OF PAIN MATCH

Alex Colon Vs. Jake Crist

FIRST TIME EVER

Ace Austin Vs. Alex Zayne​

FIRST TIME EVER

“Drama King” Matt Rehwoldt Vs. “The Alternative” Anthony Greene

FIRST TIME EVER

Jessicka Havok Vs. Billie Starkz

SINGLES MATCHAUSEN

“Monster Hunter” Matthew Palmer Vs. Danhausen

SUDDEN DEATH SCRAMBLE MATCH

Madman Fulton Vs. Warhorse Vs. Ninja Mack Vs. Everett Connors Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA Vs. TBA

The event will be available to watch live on FITE.