Jon Moxley is set to defend the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club on October 9 in Atlantic City.

A new Fight Club Countdown Special is out now that also features comments from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. He’ll be in attendance at the event to present the title in the main event.

The upcoming show streams on FITE.

Also just announced, Effy will defend the Internet Championship against Matt Cardona, who will be putting up his GCW career on the line. Effy won the title off Cardona at GCW GetLostALot on September 24.

Below is the updated lineup:

GCW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage

Internet Championship vs. GCW Career

Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona

Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack

Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver

Matthews Justice, Mance Warner, and AJ Gray vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver, and Akira

Mick Foley to appear