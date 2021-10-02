Jon Moxley is set to defend the GCW World Championship against Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club on October 9 in Atlantic City.
A new Fight Club Countdown Special is out now that also features comments from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. He’ll be in attendance at the event to present the title in the main event.
The upcoming show streams on FITE.
Also just announced, Effy will defend the Internet Championship against Matt Cardona, who will be putting up his GCW career on the line. Effy won the title off Cardona at GCW GetLostALot on September 24.
Below is the updated lineup:
GCW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage
Internet Championship vs. GCW Career
Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona
Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack
Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver
Matthews Justice, Mance Warner, and AJ Gray vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver, and Akira
Mick Foley to appear
