Jonathan Gresham is entering the ROH World Title division.

ROH announced today that after dominating the ROH Pure division for a year, Gresham will now be competing for the ROH World Title, now held by Bandido.

Gresham interrupted a backstage interview with new Pure Champion Josh Woods, as seen in the video below, to announce that he was submitting his request to the ROH Board of Directors to enter the World Title division. Woods defeated Gresham for the Pure Title at ROH’s Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view last month.

“With the World Championship I know comes influence,” Gresham said. “With that influence I can finally fulfill my destiny in purifying this company.”

Gresham told Woods he knows the Pure Title is now in good hands. Gresham captured the title by winning a tournament last year, after the belt had been dormant for 14 years.

Gresham has had only one shot at the ROH World Title as he lost a 30-Minute Iron Man Match to then-champion Jay Lethal in 2018.

