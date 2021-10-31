NJPW announced Saturday night that Josh Barnett is returning to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years.
Barnett will be facing Alex Coughlin at the NJPW Strong Detonation taping on November 15 in Riverside, California.
Below is the announced line-up for the November 15 event:
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match
Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser
Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King
Jonathan Gresham vs. Gabriel Kidd
Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin
Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne & Chris Dickinson
Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita
Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Misterioso
Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Brogan Finlay & Jordan Clearwater
DETONATION MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT!
🔥 @AlexCoughlin93 vs @JoshLBarnett
🔥 @GabrielKidd_ vs @TheJonGresham
🔥 @Adrian__Quest & @TheLionelGreen vs @tylerbateman666 & @ItsMisterioso
🔥LA Dojo vs Clearwater & Finlay
Nov 15 in Riverside!
TIX: https://t.co/67L6ViDPw1#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/uCoYILFIVM
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) October 31, 2021