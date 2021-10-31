NJPW announced Saturday night that Josh Barnett is returning to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years.

Barnett will be facing Alex Coughlin at the NJPW Strong Detonation taping on November 15 in Riverside, California.

Below is the announced line-up for the November 15 event:

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match

Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King

Jonathan Gresham vs. Gabriel Kidd

Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin

Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne & Chris Dickinson

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita

Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Misterioso

Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Brogan Finlay & Jordan Clearwater