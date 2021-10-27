Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross has taken to Twitter to react to the brutal conclusion to the NXT Championship match between Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker.

During the closing stages of the match, Ciampa hit a DDT on Breakker on the exposed concrete, busting open the second generation Superstar. Ciampa followed it up with a few nasty knee strikes and two Fairytale Endings to seal the pin fall victory, retaining the title he won during the first episode of NXT 2.0.

Kross tweeted:

A motivated killer is a Psycho Killer.

Kross defeated Ciampa at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event back in June 2020. You can see his tweet below.