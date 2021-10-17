Several WWE anniversaries were acknowledged today.

Kayla Braxton took to social media to celebrate being with WWE for five years. She thanked Michael Cole for hiring her.

Braxton wrote, “I just wanna congratulate @MichaelCole for hiring me on this day 5 years ago! Everyone go tag Michael Cole today and tell him what a great decision that was!”

WWE NXT UK is celebrating its 3rd anniversary.

The debut of NXT UK took place on October 17, 2018. The first match was Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews and the main event was Pete Dunne vs. Noam Dar.

The brand tweeted, “Thank you to the incredibly talented competitors, the hard work behind the scenes and the roars and the passion of the @NXTUK Universe. The main event caliber clashes of day one veterans to the rising stars taking titles and making moments … this is NXT UK.”

The current champions of the brand include NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, and NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura.

Below are their tweets:

I just wanna congratulate @MichaelCole for hiring me on this day 5 years ago! Everyone go tag Michael Cole today and tell him what a great decision that was! pic.twitter.com/SdXfW6izaH — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) October 17, 2021