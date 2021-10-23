It appears AEW World Champion is not very fond of former WCW star Disco Inferno.

On Friday night, Omega referred to Inferno as “a b**ch” while responding to a tweet from his on-screen manager, Don Callis.

Callis initially referred to Inferno as a “professional blithering idiot” for arguing with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez over the importance of demos in TV viewership. Over the past few days, Inferno has contended via Twitter that overall viewership is still more critical to advertisers than just the 18-49 numbers.

Inferno fired back at Omega and Callis by promising to expose the “ignorant takes” of people in the business who have “completely lost the plot.”

Omega will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You can see the Twitter thread below.

Don’t forget that he’s also a b---h. https://t.co/BrxwfST0Y0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 23, 2021

Glenn is a professional blithering idiot . Without the internet he’s the crazy guy on the corner ranting at pedestrians https://t.co/bKbbyV0QqG — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) October 23, 2021

Not going to be short on content on the podcast this week. A lot of people in this business have completely lost the plot. It will be fun to expose their ignorant takes. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) October 23, 2021

"People in advertising". Sounds like solid sourcing. https://t.co/F6Cf5Y3sv5 — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) October 22, 2021

I was told by people in advertising and with TV stations that I was wrong, and that's why the charts are based on 18-49. So I learned. https://t.co/WtOIodiMQg — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 22, 2021