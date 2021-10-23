It appears AEW World Champion is not very fond of former WCW star Disco Inferno.

On Friday night, Omega referred to Inferno as “a b**ch” while responding to a tweet from his on-screen manager, Don Callis.

Callis initially referred to Inferno as a “professional blithering idiot” for arguing with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez over the importance of demos in TV viewership. Over the past few days, Inferno has contended via Twitter that overall viewership is still more critical to advertisers than just the 18-49 numbers.

Inferno fired back at Omega and Callis by promising to expose the “ignorant takes” of people in the business who have “completely lost the plot.”

Omega will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You can see the Twitter thread below.