NWA star Kylie Rae says she’s stepping away from pro wrestling due to a relapse situation with her mental health. Rae noted a regression had happened since late August and she attempted to cope through alcohol and marijuana, but is now working towards sobriety and a healthier mindset.

Below is her full statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to perform at Freelance Underground and NWA this weekend, nor AAW next weekend.

“Unfortunately, I found myself in a relapse situation and need some time for recovery. This has been going on since late August and has gradually regressed since then. I tried holding this in and working through the pain, doing my best to fulfill commitments, but it’s become too much, and needed help. I have been having a difficult time differentiating what is real and what is fake, especially in these types of environments. Regretfully, I tried masking the pain through marijuana and alcohol.

“I have tried to be as open as I can with all of you about my mental health struggles, but I was not being honest with the unhealthy coping mechanisms I adapted. For that, I’m deeply sorry. Graciously, with the help of loved ones, I have been working towards sobriety again.

“I was hoping things would get better by this weekend, but this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix. At this time, I am seeking further help and am hoping to come back a healthier version of myself. I wanted to apologize for any issues this causes. I wanted to thank companies like Freelance, Freelance Underground, NWA, and AAW for being so understanding and patient throughout this time. Moving forward, I would like to express my gratitude for all of you, and the contentious support and compassion you have given me. Whether you were able to understand or not, I always felt your empathy and I can’t thank you enough for that. With love always. <3

Thank you.

Respectfully,

Briana Sparrey”

Wrestling Inc. sends its best and looks forward to Rae’s return to the ring.