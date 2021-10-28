Indie wrestler RJ City tweeted out “buy merch” and was then asked when the World Heavyweight PBS Wrestling Championship replica belts would be available.

“Seriously, let’s do this, @PBS,” City wrote back.

In the comments, an idea was brought up of a pledge drive finishing with City going against actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton for the title.

“I’m in!” Burton responded to the idea.

“So am I. Start training, Mr. Burton,” City responded.

We’ll see if this match ever materializes. An event during WrestleMania weekend seems like a good fit.

