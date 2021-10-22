Pro Wrestling Guerrilla took to Twitter to announce the card for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).

AEW star Malakai Black and ROH star Brody King will be defending the PWG World Tag Team titles against Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Malakai and Brody won the titles at the last PWG event on September 26 after defeating Black Taurus and Demonic Flamita.

PWG World Champion and ROH World Champion Bandido will be defending the PWG World title against Alex Shelley. He has held the title since December 2019.

Below is the full card for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll):

* Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty

* Demonic Flamita vs. Dragon Lee

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Jack Cartwheel & Alex Zayne

* Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

* Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Anthony Henry & JD Drake (PWG World Tag Team Championship Match)

* Bandido (c) vs. Alex Shelley (PWG World Championship Match)

The event is scheduled for November 21, 2021.

Tickets for It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) go on sale Thursday, October 28th at 8PM PDT! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) October 22, 2021

Lio Rush makes his return to PWG when he takes on Davey Richards on November 21st! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) October 22, 2021

Alex Shelley faces Bandido for the PWG World Title on November 21st! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) October 22, 2021