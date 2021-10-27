Fresh off the heels of winning the NXT Women’s Championship last night at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Mandy Rose showed glee in her eyes and pep in her step when speaking with the panel on WWE’s The Bump about her first-ever title win.

“It felt really good waking up as champion,” Rose indicated with a smile. “I’m really excited! This has been a long time coming. I put in the work, and I feel like it’s well deserved.”

Calling herself “The face of NXT 2.0” Rose believes winning the championship last night solidified that self-proclaimed statement. With that said, she is glad to have made her comeback on the black and gold brand.

“I’ve been making waves since I’ve been in NXT. I think, sometimes, you never know what the reason may be or why you’re there. But at the end of the day, no matter what it is, or wherever I am, all the way since my bodybuilding days to Tough Enough to WWE, no matter what it is, I just show out,” Rose declared. “I put in the work. I’m a true believer that you gotta take risks in life. At the end of the day, I was given this opportunity to go to NXT. I don’t really know why; it doesn’t really matter. I know that I was going to show up and show out, and that’s what I did.”

Not only did Rose of Toxic Attraction walk out with new gold, but so did her comrades Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne as the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. Now that they’re all draped in gold and the pinnacles of their respective divisions, Rose considers it time for the women’s division to bow down to them.

“Well, it’s pretty obvious. I think Toxic Attraction is ready to take over,” Rose stated. “Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are incredible athletes. I’m super excited for them. I think, also, while helping them grow in NXT and develop their characters, I didn’t think in the beginning, it would help me grow as much as well. So, that’s a big take-home I have. When you’re helping other people, you don’t know what you’re going to learn too and how you’re going to evolve.

“We all have this kind of chemistry. With my character evolving, I was getting tired of the same old thing about this ‘Golden Goddess’ and ‘God’s Greatest Creation,’ and it was all about my looks and whatnot. I want people to start appreciating my work and show some more respect – the respect that I deserve. At the end of the day, Mandy Rose 2.0 came out, and she’s a little more edgier. And now, she’s champion.”

