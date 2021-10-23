This past Thursday, WWE was in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, which included Mansoor wrestling in front of his hometown fans. Mansoor took on Mustafa Ali and defeated him via pinfall.

Post-match, Ali jumped Mansoor, but Saudi Arabian Olympic karateka Tareg Hamedi came to the ring and dropped Ali with a kick to the face. Mansoor celebrated with Hamedi afterwards.

On social media, former WWE star Ryback said even with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s music, Mansoor wouldn’t be popular with the fan.

“@VinceMcMahon you can give Mansoor @steveaustinBSR music and he still won’t be over,” Ryback wrote. “Holy s*** your product f***ing sucks.”

In response, Mansoor posted a screenshot of when Ryback asked fans where he should go in 2021. The options included: AEW, NXT, Impact, or retire with “retire” being the big favorite.

