Darby Allin challenged MJF to a match at AEW Full Gear on November 13 during tonight’s Dynamite. As of this writing, the match hasn’t been made official by AEW, but it’s likely to come soon. Allin made his return tonight after being attacked a couple weeks back by The Pinnacle.

Another challenge was put out by AEW World Tag Team Champions Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix against FTR for a title bout at Full Gear.

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara retained his title against Ethan Page tonight, so Inner Circle will decide the other three members of American Top Team to join Page and Scorpio Sky in their upcoming 5-on-5 Match at the PPV. That decision will come next week, according to Chris Jericho.

Jericho also noted Tony Khan decided to make that 10-man tag match a Minneapolis Street Fight. The PPV takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT FINALS

TBA vs. TBA

MINNEAPOLIS STREET FIGHT

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year and 3 ATT Members

MJF vs. Darby Allin