Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with H20 Wrestling promoter Matt Tremont on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Tremont is set to face against FMWE promoter and deathmatch wrestling legend Atsushi Onita on Halloween night. Tremont talked about what he hopes to bring to this upcoming match.

“A lot of his vision, at least what I watched growing up, when I watched FMW, that’s how it came off to me, like I was watching a movie,” Tremont described. “From how it was presented, and shot and filmed, just different from everything else, just the emotion behind it. Him crying in the locker room pre and post match and then following him down the hallway as they’re making their entrance.

“I’m gonna give some notes to IWTV. I’m trying to present this as authentic FMW as possible, even in the filming of it as well. That’s a tall task that I want to be able to accomplish, and I want to be able to watch this show back and feel the way I felt when I watched FMW as a kid. That’s my task going into this event and post watching it, to deliver that experience for all of us that watched deathmatch wrestling and tape traded years ago and want to feel this for the first time, this overall experience.”

This will be the first time Tremont and Onita will face off in a singles match. Their last match was in 2017 in Japan in an eight-man No Ropes Barbed Wire Current Blast Deathmatch. Tremont described what exactly fans can expect from their Double Hell Current Blast Deathmatch this Sunday night.

“To the best of my knowledge, just for logistical purposes, the ropes will stay on. Two sides will be wrapped in barbed wire and explode, and on the other side, there’ll be landmines either in or outside of the ring to fall through,” Tremont explained. “And then the current blast, those are the individual weapons that we will have at our disposal, explosion baseball bats and God knows what else because we both plan to blow each other to smithereens at the end of all this.”

Tremont, a deathmatch legend in his own right, has participated in many dangerous matches in his career. His last match was against Rickey Shane Page in a No Rope Barbed Wire 200 Light Tubes Deathmatch. Tremont described how dangerous his match with Onita could be.

“I’ve done a lot of took a lot of crazy bumps over the years and did some wild things, but this is very unpredictable,” Tremont noted. “Even when I did it in Japan, I took the wire twice and blew up, but now the explosions that they’ve been doing, they’ve been even crazier and louder. They’re very hot. They can melt your skin, and they’re very loud, pop an eardrum, who knows? Yeah, this is probably the most unpredictable and I’m not sure what I’m getting myself into with this match. That’s what keeps you on your toes.”

