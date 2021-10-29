WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently sat down with Talking Tough to discuss some of the most memorable moments of his lengthy career. Regarding Foley’s favorite match he’s been a part of, the hardcore legend selected a bout that happened before he performing in WWE.

“It’s not one that people saw or remembered, it was January 10, with Terry Funk in Japan… On that night, we had a small crowd. But you know what it’s like with the Japanese media contingent, that if you’re lucky enough to be in big crowds, that was great. But those media people were going to get those beautiful, full-color photos across the country to, like, 500,000 fans in a couple of days,” Mick said.

“So, we only had 150 fans at this little arena. It was my first no-rope, barbed wire singles match. And because Terry would dress with the Japanese wrestlers, he was like part of their culture, on that night, in Japan… I didn’t even get a chance to see him, let alone talk to him. So we’re trying to put together something while we’re there, and we just turned in something special that night. It was a crazy match! And Terry was out of his mind anyway, but it was the one I’m most proud of because there were so few people, there was little money at stake, but we felt like we were building that promotion that night and that’s why I’m so proud of it.”

Mick Foley is synonymous with the Hell in a Cell match because of the brutality he has endured during those contests. Arguably his most memorable is against The Undertaker, when Foley was tossed from the top of the cell, down through an announce table below.

Shockingly, Foley continued the match, climbing to the top of the cell and facing the Undertaker head to head yet again. However, an unplanned malfunction then took place, and Foley was back body dropped through the roof of the cell to the ring below, his body hitting with a loud thud.

“They were bringing me up the aisle on the gurney, and, you know, I didn’t know for sure if I would be able to get off but I told The Undertaker that if I could I would. And even as I was climbing that cell structure the second time, I thought to myself, well, at least the worst part of my night is over. And then it got worse in a hurry, so, it was a crazy night. I was lucky, I think, that there was no social media because it probably would have trended for two days and then have been forgotten about. And instead, it started picking up momentum like a snowball going downhill. And, you know, six months after it happened, it was far bigger than when it did happen.”

The aftershock of this match is still felt to this day, as it is still viewed as one of the riskiest bumps a pro wrestler has willingly taken to entertain fans. Foley finds it amusing that it has even transcended wrestling to a degree.

“What I get a kick out of is how it’s become part of culture. I was going to say American culture, but not even just American, but it’s worldwide. You’ll watch a World Cup championship game, and the team goes up 3-0, and all of a sudden, the memes come in with Jim Ross shouting, ‘Somebody stop the damn match!’ ‘He has been broken in half’ is even part of the WWE intro, so, I was lucky. Part of that match, I resented it for a long time because I didn’t want it to be the only thing I was known for,” Mick explained. “But then as time goes by, and more and more people are asking me about that match who weren’t even alive at that stage. They’re 10 years old, 12 years old, and you realize, well, I’m pretty fortunate to be remembered.”

