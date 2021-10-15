ROH star Mike Bennett, formerly known as Mike Kanellis in WWE, recently spoke with That 90’s Wrestling Podcast about the new direction of WWE NXT 2.0. As previously noted, reports indicate that the new NXT 2.0 includes new creative influences behind the scenes, but not from higher-ups like Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard .

In Bennett’s eyes, the re-branding is a sign that WWE is struggling to figure out what fans are actually interested in seeing from pro wrestlers.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t think they know what’s good in wrestling anymore,” Bennett stated. “The proof is in the pudding. I can’t sit through the show ’cause as a wrestling fan, I don’t consider it good wrestling. They can talk about that they’re gonna spice it up a little, or make it more Rated R, or whatever they’re gonna do, but at the end of the day, if you don’t have a pulse on what wrestling fans want to see, it’s just not gonna be good.”

Bennett also pointed out how it doesn’t seem important to WWE to find a younger audience demographic for Tuesday nights. He attributes that to the people in power being unable to capitalize on what is hip or trendy in today’s world.

“I was reading something the other day that still said the average age of the people that watch NXT are high 50-year-olds or 60-year-olds. That’s not exactly targeting the younger audience,” he said. “And again, I just go back to – what might have worked for the younger audience back in the late ’90s, early ’00s, early ’90s, just isn’t gonna be what’s popular nowadays. You need someone that understands what those age groups wanna see, and unfortunately, I just don’t think the people that are in charge there understand it.”