AEW’s MJF took to Twitter this week and made a bold statement on his status in the pro wrestling business.

MJF is known to troll fans and wrestlers on social media, but he’s adamant that he is one of the top stars in the sport, with only two years on TV with AEW. He reminded everyone of this with a recent tweet.

“I’m a top name in the industry and I’ve only been on TV for two years. Let that sink in. Night marks [peace hand sign emoji] #Betterthanyou,” he wrote.

MJF recently wrapped up a lengthy feud with Chris Jericho, which saw Jericho take a loss in the “5 Labours of Jericho” finale on the August 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. Jericho then put his career on the line at AEW All Out on September 5, and defeated MJF.

MJF has not wrestled since his win over Brian Pillman Jr. during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22. He is currently feuding with Darby Allin, and while they have not wrestled in AEW, Allin defeated MJF at the PWG Sixteen event back on July 26, 2019.

You can see MJF’s full tweet below: