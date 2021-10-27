The MJF vs. Darby Allin feud will continue during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

AEW has announced that MJF will be in action tonight, but no opponent was announced.

MJF responded to a tweet that recalled how he enlisted Shawn Spears and Wardlow to beat down Sting last week, in an effort to break Allin mentally, and will look to send another message to Allin with tonight’s match on Dynamite.

“Darby is gone. Also I’m not vile, I’m salt of the earth,” he wrote.

It’s believed that MJF vs. Allin will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

It's believed that MJF vs. Allin will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

Below is the updated line-up, along with MJF's tweets:

* MJF will be in action

* CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. The Young Bucks, Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* World Title Eliminator Tournament: 10 vs. Jon Moxley

* TBS Title Tournament: Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Ethan Page. If Page wins, Guevara must leave The Inner Circle. If Guevara wins, he gets to pick the three members of American Top Team that will team with Page and Scorpio Sky in the ten-man match at Full Gear

