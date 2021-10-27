MLW has officially announced nZo’s (fka Enzo Amore) debut opponent for the War Chamber event.

It was announced today that nZo will go up against veteran talent Matt Cross at the War Chamber taping, which takes place on Saturday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

MLW noted in their announcement, “With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut. Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn’t backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross. Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo’s much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first ‘W’ in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?”

War Chamber will include a MLW Fusion taping. Tickets are available now at MLWLive.com. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

War Chamber Match

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant MLW National Openweight Title

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA

Opera Cup Finals

Calvin Tankman vs. Davey Richards

Aramis vs. Arez

Winner gets briefcase full of Cesar’s Cash.

LA Park vs Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks, MLW/IWA Carribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, TJP, 5150, Warhorse, KC Navarro, King Mo, Sea Stars, Alicia Atout, and more