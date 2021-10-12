MLW has signed veteran pro wrestling & sports commentator Joe Dombrowski.

Dombrowski will join the MLW announce team beginning with this week’s MLW “Fusion: ALPHA” episode, which airs on the MLW YouTube channel at 7pm ET on Wednesday night, and on beIN Sports at 10pm ET on Saturday night.

Dombrowski has called several notable events over the years, for promotions such as AAA and ROH, among others. He noted in a press release issued to us today that he is elated to be joining the MLW family.

“Major League Wrestling has proven time and time again that they are the place to see the best of every facet of professional wrestling,” Dombrowski said. “No matter which ring style is your personal ‘cup of tea’, it’s represented here by someone who is a master of their craft. From up-and-coming talent seizing the moment of their big break to tough veterans looking to test themselves against an entirely new crop of competitors, I am elated to be joining the MLW family and to help bring the stories and journeys of these fighters to such a passionate viewing audience!”

MLW CEO Court Bauer said Dombrowski brings a uniquely energetic and passionate style to the team.

“Joe brings a uniquely energetic and passionate style in his call of the action,” Bauer said. “We’re delighted to have Joe join the broadcast team and share his comprehensive knowledge of the wrestlers, rivalries and sport with our fans on a weekly basis.”