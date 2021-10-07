MLW Fightland will take place tonight from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Join us for our special live coverage beginning at 10 pm ET on Vice TV!

After two years of waiting, MLW’s most highly anticipated match will be tonight’s main event attraction as Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Champion) and Alex Hammerstone (National Openweight Champion) compete in a Title vs. Title/No Disqualification match.

That’s not the only title on the line. The two-time World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed will defend against Aramis, Arez, and the debuting Yoshihiro Tajiri, in a four-way tangle.

Below is the official card for tonight’s show:

Title vs. Title/No Disqualification Match: Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Championship) vs. Alex Hammerstone (National Openweight Championship)

Four-Way Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Tajiri