MLW Fusion: Alpha, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and Fite TV at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturdays at 10 pm EST!

⚠️ONE HOUR WARNING⚠️#MLWFusion ALPHA starts at 7pm ET!

💥TJP 🆚 Alex Shelley – Opera Cup Opening Round

💥Bobby Fish 🆚 Lee Moriarty – Opera Cup Opening Round

💥Calvin Tankman in action!

💥Mads Krugger 🆚 Dr. Dax

The show begins with Cesar Duran in his office admiring the vacant National Openweight Championship. He has decided that on the Thanksgiving episode of MLW Fusion, this title will have a new home “through the miracle of violence,” as he says. Who will become the new titleholder? That is yet to be determined. Stay tuned!

The new Caribbean Champion, King Muertes, shows up in Duran’s office. Since Muertes did what Duran asked, which was to win the title off of Richard Holliday, he wants him to fulfill his promise to him. Duran hands him a box and informs Muertes there must be a sacrifice. Muertes opens the box, and a bright light reflects off his mask.

Commentators Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski welcome fans to a brand new episode of Fusion: Alpha! We kick things off with the first of two opening-round matches of this year’s Opera Cup.

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty