Tonight, on MLW Fusion: Alpha, the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu will have a tall task in front of him when he defends his title against Matt Cross.

Since Alpha’s installment began two weeks ago, Cross has been on top of head booker Cesar Duran to make this match possible. Last week, Duran finally accepted his offer, and their title bout is now set for tonight’s main event.

If Fatu retains, he’ll have to turn around and defend his title against National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a Title vs. Title match tomorrow night at Fightland. Should Cross win, not only will this be the first time the MLW veteran has held this belt, but he may rack up another and become a double champion come Thursday. Anything is possible.

Also, the Women’s Featherweight Division will commence with Willow Nightingale taking on Ashley Vox. Both women are striving to have their first victory ahead of the Featherweight Championship Tournament to become MLW’s first-ever Featherweight Champion. Which star will secure her first win?

And, Konnan’s new stable 5150 will do battle against Injustice (MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver)

Below are the matches set for tonight’s show:

* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Matt Cross

* Women’s Featherweight Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox

* 5150 vs. Injustice

Before Jacob Fatu puts his Heavyweight gold against Hammerstone at #Fightland he has to go through Matt Cross. Will Cesar Duran's past ties thwart #TitleForTitle or will Fatu add another name to his "body count?" All happens this Wednesday 7 PM ET! 📺: https://t.co/thE2B2EPF8 pic.twitter.com/EcyyMb7Utl — FIGHTLAND on VICE TV (@MLW) October 3, 2021