MLW has reportedly released three wrestlers, according to PWInsider.

The following wrestlers have been released: Beastman, who just debuted at the Fightland taping; Bu Ku Dao, who was signed in late 2020; Leo Brien, who was signed in February 2021.

MLW has not publicly announced the releases, but word is that the roster is being cut as part of an edict issued by MLW CEO Court Bauer, to shorten the MLW events. It was noted that more releases may be coming soon, but these three are the only cuts confirmed as of now.

There was unhappiness within MLW over the length of the recent Fightland taping, which featured 15 matches. Bauer had already decreed that tapings will not go that long again. MLW had a lot of content that needed to be taped, but there was a belief that the company had gotten into a bad habit of having too much on their shows, which was burning out the live crowd.

The plan is to try and keep tapings to a three hour run-time going forward, even if that means less matches or fewer talents booked per show. This left MLW in a situation where they had more talents than they could conceivably use and rather than lock talents in to contracts but not use them, the decision was made to release them from their contractual obligations.

