Major League Wrestling star Marshall Von Erich and his wife Coral welcomed a baby boy on Thursday afternoon.

Marshall tweeted a photo with the caption, “I want to welcome to the world Archie Ross Von Erich! God is good and the legacy lives on.”

Marshall Von Erich and his brother Ross are former MLW tag team champions. They are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich.

Marshall and Ross lost the MLW tag team titles to Los Parks (El Hijo de L.A. Park and L.A. Park) on the January 13, 2021 edition of Fusion. Before that, they had held the titles since November 2, 2019.

Below you can see his announcement: