NJPW announced Impact World Champion Moose is set to face Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California.

Also announced, the man Moose just beat for the title, Josh Alexander has been added to the card to wrestle NJPW star Yuya Uemera.

As noted, Buddy Matthews and Kazuchika Okada have also been announced for the event, but their matches have yet to be announced.

Below is the updated card:

* Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

* Jeff Cobb and TJP vs. Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

* Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne and Alex Coughlin

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King and Chris Dickinson) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman and Misterioso)

* Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Juice Robinson vs. Impact World Champion Moose

* Yuya Uemura vs. Josh Alexander