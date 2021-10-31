As noted, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the recent WWE Draft.

Fightful Select has revealed more backstage details on Steveson being included in the draft as well as WWE plans for him.

According to the report, the decision was not a closely guarded secret backstage. Talent, staff, and production reportedly knew the day before RAW that Stevenson’s name would be mentioned.

WWE wanted a “surprise factor” for his draft announcement, which is why he wasn’t included in the draft pool imagery.

He wasn’t at the venue when he was drafted, but the internal run sheets had an entrance listed for Gable.

It was also noted that there are currently no “imminent” plans for him.