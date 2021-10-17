Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming match with Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ali commented how he and Mansoor will be the first two Muslims to have a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view.

He tweeted, “Though I wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two Muslims will have a singles match on a WWE PPV. I’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up.”

On the October 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, Ali turned on his former tag team partner, Mansoor, after the duo lost to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. In a backstage segment, Ali attacked Mansoor, which his betrayal set up the singles match for Crown Jewel.

Below is the current card for the upcoming pay-per-view:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.