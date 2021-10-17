Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming match with Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel.
Ali commented how he and Mansoor will be the first two Muslims to have a singles match on a WWE pay-per-view.
He tweeted, “Though I wish some of the circumstances were different, i’m still thankful that for the first time ever two Muslims will have a singles match on a WWE PPV. I’m thankful that for one night, @KSAMANNY and i get to be what we wanted to see growing up.”
On the October 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, Ali turned on his former tag team partner, Mansoor, after the duo lost to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. In a backstage segment, Ali attacked Mansoor, which his betrayal set up the singles match for Crown Jewel.
Below is the current card for the upcoming pay-per-view:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Hell In a Cell Match
Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge
Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals
Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop or Shayna Baszler
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali
The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event will take place on Thursday, October 21 from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
