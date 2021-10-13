Following this week’s Monday Night Raw, Mustafa Ali joined the panel over on WWE’s The Bump to explain his reprehensible actions towards Mansoor. With their singles match looming at Crown Jewel next week, Ali said it’s time for Mansoor to learn a thing or two on how to survive in WWE.

“Mansoor is a helluva compeitor. I have no doubts that Mansoor will be a big deal in WWE. But he will only do that when he learns the invaluable lesson that I’m trying to teach him,” Ali expressed. “Listen, at Crown Jewel, there’s gonna be a point where Mansoor has me beat possibly, but he will be hesitant because he has empathy. That’s where he will fail. When that opportunity comes to me, I won’t hesitate. I will take his head off. I will embarrass him, and I’ll enjoy doing it. That’s the difference between a winner and a loser in WWE.”

Looking back to last year, Ali briefly spoke about his short-lived hacker gimmick and if he envisions it’ll return in the future.

“Yeah, the message carrier, the hacker, I thought it was something that had some legs. Obviously, with where we work and the industry itself, things are constantly changing. But who knows? Maybe, the hacker will return one day,” Ali teased.

Without a doubt, Ali knows he’s the most underutilized star in WWE, hence the #JusticeForAli hashtag on social media. He hopes that one day he’ll stop shouting from the rooftops for people to notice him and instead receive more opportunities to prove why he’s the best at what he does.

“I think I’m the most unheard voice in the history of WWE,” Ali commented. “[Stares straight into the hard camera] With zero hesitation in my voice, with no flinch whatsoever, I will say pound for pound, I am the most underutilized talent in this company’s history. Does that put it into perspective for you?

“Here’s the thing, I speak many languages, and one of them is the truth, and I know that’s a foreign language, especially around the WWE Universe. But the truth is, I’ve been great this entire time. All it is is an opportunity that I’m asking for. And when I do have those opportunities, some outside intervention always just seems to show up conveniently.

“You mentioned one person who did that hashtag, #JusticeForAli. Listen, I’m that same guy who came back from a serious, almost career-ending injury, and for weeks, all I heard was, ‘Kofi, Kofi,’ night in and night out. I moved on, but I’m rehashing here. Same thing at Money In The Bank. The next night, they were dancing with Brock [Lesnar]. Where was Justice for Ali then? I’m not looking for anyone’s support. I don’t need anyone’s support. The only thing I need is an opportunity. I’ll handle the rest.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.