Seth Rollins is the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Big E.
Tonight’s RAW season premiere was headlined by a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender. The match saw Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor to earn the future title shot at Big E.
WWE has not announced when Rollins vs. Big E will take place, but we will keep you updated. It’s likely the match will happen on an upcoming RAW episode as the next pay-per-view event is the Survivor Series on November 21.
Stay tuned for more on Rollins vs. Big E. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event:
"#IAM @WWERollins and #IAM the next #WWEChampion!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/l3AJyivJTT
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
UP NEXT on #WWERaw
You DO NOT want to miss this #LadderMatch with the winner earning a #WWEChampionship opportunity! pic.twitter.com/3fFpciUTPm
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
KEVIN OWENS IS READY!@FightOwensFight#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PrfVm8qCoL
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
Who has the moves?@WWERollins does!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/u50OmlY5Qk
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
😲😲😲@FightOwensFight#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FwOgnH6zzq
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
😫😫😫😫😫
😫😫😫😫😫
😫😫😫😫😫@FightOwensFight#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ueRKJ9yscz
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
Nobody home for @FightOwensFight! 😵
Who will earn a shot at @WWEBigE's #WWETitle?#WWERaw #LadderMatch @WWERollins @FinnBalor @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/ybzQofhEcQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
#WWEChampion @WWEBigE is watching this #LadderMatch with much intrigue!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Nfss8Gyidi
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
THIS IS AWE-SOME!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fg2X7tqfDr
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
WHO'S THAT JUMPIN' OUT THE SKY?
R-E-Y MYSTERIO!@reymysterio#LadderMatch#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cjT3Jsvo52
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
THIS. MATCH. 👏🔥@reymysterio, @FightOwensFight, @FinnBalor and @WWERollins are laying it all on the line on the season premiere of #WWERaw! #LadderMatch pic.twitter.com/QsglXGzYux
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
.@FightOwensFight sends @reymysterio through the TABLE!#LadderMatch#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/UQRTz1h5Ea
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
STOMP!!!@WWERollins#LadderMatch#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FaoL42pwnw
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
ROLLINS WINS!@WWERollins wins the #LadderMatch and earns an opportunity to challenge #WWEChampion @WWEBigE.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KcfRtNcQlW
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
.@WWERollins has a date with destiny … a future #WWEChampionship Match against @WWEBigE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VMR2LuORae
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
.@WWERollins is ECSTATIC right now!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kauQ1YffHL
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2021
Dreams do come true.😁 #WWERaw https://t.co/vxw4Hgrcbd pic.twitter.com/HPv1tLeTUA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2021
The Drip God picks up the win. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aqCKWrgzMH
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2021