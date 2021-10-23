Tony Khan announced Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Green for tonight’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.
Khan tweeted, “We’ve seen since he signed with @AEW that @thebobbyfish has what it takes to be one of the top wrestlers in the world. I’ve also been very impressed with @alternative_ag since his #AEW debut, so I’ve booked these 2 great talents in a one-on-one match TONIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite!”
Below is the updated line-up:
* TBS World Championship Tournament: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes
* Brandon Cutler vs. Jungle Boy
* Bobby Fish vs. Anthony Greene
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.
