AEW confirmed this afternoon, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver for tonight’s AEW Saturday Night Dynamite.

The promotion tweeted, “Last night on #AEWRampage, Hangman’s friends #DarkOrder challenged the #SuperKliq, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked that HUGE trios match TONIGHT with @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds & @EvilUno vs @AdamColePro + @youngbucks LIVE on Saturday Night #AEWDynamite at 8/7c TONIGHT on TNT!”

The event will be at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.

Below is the current lineup:

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. A Masked Tag Team (w/Andrade El Idolo)

* Dante Martin vs. Malakai Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kiera Hogan vs. Penelope Ford

* AEW Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament bracket announcement

* Hangman Page interview segment

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) vs. Superkliq

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.