Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett has been announced for Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage in Miami.

As noted, a one-hour “Buy In” pre-show will air this Friday night at 9pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel, as the lead-in to AEW Rampage on TNT at 10pm ET. Conti vs. Garrett was just announced via AEW’s “Road To Miami” video, which you can see below.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s AEW Rampage shows and Saturday’s AEW Dynamite, both from the James L. Knight Center in Miami. Below are the updated cards, along with the “Road to Miami” video:

The Buy In pre-show for AEW Rampage at 9pm ET on YouTube:

* Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and the debuting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal

Saturday Night Dynamite at 8pm ET on TNT:

* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros will defend against a mystery tag team to be chosen by Andrade El Idolo

* The reveal of the bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament