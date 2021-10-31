Tony D’Angelo announced this afternoon that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on the November 2 episode of NXT 2.0.
D’Angelo made his NXT 2.0 debut on October 6. D’Angelo is the former NCAA wrestler, Joe Ariola.
Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s episode:
* Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes
* Cameron Grimes Visits Duke’s Poker Room
* Robert Stone Challenges Xyon Quinn
* Tony D’Angelo guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend
