During today’s DC FanDome, a new teaser trailer was released for John Cena’s upcoming series based on the Suicide Squad character.

“The Peacemaker” will premiere on January 13, 2022, on HBO Max.

It was noted by the producers of the show during today’s panel that James Gunn wrote all eight episodes and directed five of them.

“Peacemaker” also stars Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Below is the teaser trailer as well as a tweet from James Gunn: