Ru Feng made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut on this week’s show.

Feng took a loss to Tony D’Angelo. This was his debut match for the company, and the first we’ve seen of the new ring name.

Feng, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 242 pounds, was signed to the WWE Performance Center back in July, along with a small class of recruits that also featured NXT Superstar Dante Chen from Singapore, and Jie Yin from China.

Feng, a recruit from China, is also known as Feicheng Wang. He was trained by former WWE Performance Center Coach Hartley Jackson, and MMA fighter Alexander Otsuka. Feng bills himself on Instagram as the “Chinese Dragon.”

