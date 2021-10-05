New RAW Superstar Finn Balor is seemingly excited for match-ups with Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Chad Gable and Otis after getting drafted by the red brand on Night 2 of the WWE Draft.

Reacting live after RAW picked him in Round 4, Balor tweeted at Styles:

Balor defeated Styles at WWE TLC 2017 in their only televised singles match. They were part of a Six-Man Tag Match at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom III in 2008, but never had a singles match before crossing paths in WWE. Now that they’re both on RAW, fans on social media have been campaigning for a match between the two former Bullet Club leaders.

Balor also challenged both Rollins and Gable to matches while responding to other new RAW Superstars.

While Balor, Rollins and Gable switched over from SmackDown, Styles was retained by RAW in Round 3 of Monday’s WWE Draft along with his tag team partner, Omos.

Balor’s tweets can be seen below.

@AJStylesOrg whats up brother — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021

Forever vs For Everyone — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021

Let’s dance — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021

😊 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 5, 2021