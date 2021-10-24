Trey Miguel won the Impact X Division Championship against El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.

Miguel was able to hit meteora on Phantasmo to get the pinfall victory and the title.

As noted, Josh Alexander was the previous champion, but relinquished it via “Option C” to get his Impact World Championship Match against Christian Cage at tonight’s PPV.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: