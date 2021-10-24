Trey Miguel won the Impact X Division Championship against El Phantasmo and Steve Maclin at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory.
Miguel was able to hit meteora on Phantasmo to get the pinfall victory and the title.
As noted, Josh Alexander was the previous champion, but relinquished it via “Option C” to get his Impact World Championship Match against Christian Cage at tonight’s PPV.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
Will @elpwrestling be the new X-Division Champion? #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/d0R8CAh5ep
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@TheTreyMiguel with a special #BoundForGlory entrance! pic.twitter.com/SyZuzdMMui
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@elpwrestling with an INSANE display of athleticism! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/vH6hVC6GtC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@SteveMaclin CUTS @TheTreyMiguel IN HALF! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/A6B2Cb5SHG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @TheTreyMiguel! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/kCW8XWGumC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021