WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been announced as a judge for the new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show.

Bella joins Travis Pastrana as judges on the show. Terry Crews was announced as the host, while Executive Producer Simon Cowell was also announced as a judge.

Bella tweeted on the new gig.

“So fired up!! Pinch me Terry!! Feel like I’m dreaming! Ready to get EXTREME!!! Bella Army I hope you are ready! Come with me from the WWE ring to the judging table! I’ll need you! [raising hands emoji] [kiss emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] N #AGTExTreme #BellaArmy #FearlessNikki,” she wrote.

The new series will premiere at a later date to be announced.

Below is the announcement on the show, along with Nikki’s full tweet:

NBC ANNOUNCES HOST AND JUDGES FOR “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: EXTREME” Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana Join the “America’s Got Talent” Franchise Expansion Alongside Executive Producer and Judge Simon Cowell and Host Terry Crews · WWE superstar Nikki Bella, the New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur, will serve as a judge alongside professional motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana. · Bella and Pastrana will join creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judge’s table for the inaugural season. · “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will also serve as host for “Extreme.” · The premiere will be announced at a later date. · This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage. Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” · The “Got Talent” format, created by Simon Cowell, has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in the United States and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Cowell has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, Susan Boyle and Grace VanderWaal. During his partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife. · WWE superstar Nikki Bella is a TV personality, entrepreneur, producer, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and the longest-reigning divas champion. Bella became a household name starring on E!’s hit reality show “Total Divas” as well as six seasons of “Total Bellas” with her twin sister, Brie, which she also executive produced. · Travis Pastrana is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of action sports. He has won championships in both two-wheel and four-wheel competitions with a career encompassing freestyle motocross, supercross, motocross, rally car racing, NASCAR and off-road. Pastrana’s fan base spans the spectrum of sports from the action sports enthusiast to mainstream sports fan fueled by a lifestyle apparel brand and live tour. · Terry Crews is an action-movie hero, sitcom star and competition show host. No stranger to the “AGT” franchise, Crews is currently the host of “America’s Got Talent” and his high-octane energy makes him the perfect fit for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” · “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers. · Auditions for Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can register at www.AGTAuditions.com.