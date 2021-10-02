WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has revealed that doctors have put an end to her hopes of an in-ring return in the future.

Nikki recently told Sippin’ the Tea that although she would love to wrestle in front of her son, Matteo, the chances of that happening have been completely ruled out.

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass,” Nikki said [h/t/ Metro]. “That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life.

“So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely – that will be years down the road.”

Meanwhile, Brie said she and her twin sister are ready to move on with their lives and focus on winemaking, and that she can’t imagine taking a bump ever again.

“We’re gonna be 38 in November and I’m like, you know too, for us to be winemakers and well, I can’t imagine taking a bump right now.”

Nikki didn’t go into the specifics of her injury, and why doctors have ruled out a potential comeback. Her last televised match came against Ronda Rousey at WWE’s Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28, 2018. A few months later, Nikki announced that a cyst had been found on her brain which ended her in-ring career.

Last year, The Bella Twins expressed interest in pursuing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.