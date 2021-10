NJPW announced five title matches for Power Struggle on Saturday, November 6. The show is at 4 am ET and streams on NJPW World.

The main event features IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Shingo Takagi going up against Zack Sabre Jr. Shingo lost to Sabre Jr. in this year’s G1 Climax 31, which set up this title match.

Hiroshi Tanahashi defends the IWGP US Championship against KENTA while IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Robbie Eagles goes against El Desperado.

Winner of this year’s G1 Climax, Kazuchika Okada will make his first defense of his Wrestle Kingdom 16 contract against Tama Tonga.

Below is the full card:

* Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga (Right to Wrestle Kingdom 16 briefcase)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. KENTA (IWGP US Championship)

* Robbie Eagles (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Toru Yano (c) vs. Great-O-Khan (Provisional KOPW 2021)

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI (c) vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Tiger Mask vs. Tanga Loa, Gedo, and Jado

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI vs. Ryohei Oiwa and Kosei Fujita