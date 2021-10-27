NJPW Xtra is set to premiere on the New Japan English-language YouTube channel on Monday, November 1.

NJPW announced today that NJPW Xtra will primarily be a news & highlights show, but an exclusive match will also air each week.

The November 1 premiere will feature Bateman, Barrett Brown and Misterioso vs. Jordan Clearwater, Kevin Knight and The DKC. This match took place as the dark match to the NJPW Resurgence event held in Los Angeles this past August.

The November 8 episode will feature Alex Zayne vs. Will Ospreay from the NJPW Showdown tapings held in Philadelphia earlier this month.

Xtra will include highlights from NJPW’s main roster in Japan, and the NJoA brand of the company that produces NJPW Strong.

Stay tuned for more.