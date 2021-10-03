NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Shingo Takagi by pinfall.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year. Below are today’s results:
* KENTA defeated Great-O-Khan
* Tanga Loa defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Tomoiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi defeated Shingo Takagi
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-2)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-1)
* KENTA 8 points (4-2)
* Kota Ibushi 8 points (4-2)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 6 points (3-3)
* Shingo Takagi 6 points (3-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)
* Tanga Loa 4 points (2-3)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 8 points (4-0)
* Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-0)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 points (3-1)
* EVIL 6 points (3-1)
* Taichi 4 points (2-2)
* SANADA 4 points (2-2)
* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-3)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-3)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-4)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-4)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Taichi vs. Jeff Cobb
* EVIL vs. Tama Tonga
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens
／
🔥G1 CLIMAX 31🍁(10/3)を公開‼️
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 31』Aブロック公式戦‼️
両者一歩も引かない凄まじい激闘💥
この激闘を制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @Takagi__Shingo × @ibushi_kota
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録&視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#G131 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/TBP9IGaILd
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 3, 2021
／
🔥G1 CLIMAX 31🍁9日目‼️
＼
『G1 CLIMAX 31』Aブロック公式戦‼️
柔🆚剛💥
今シリーズ絶好調のザックが石井を締め上げる‼️
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 石井智宏 × @zacksabrejr
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録&視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#G131 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/b1jDiUW3hk
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 3, 2021