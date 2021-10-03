NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Shingo Takagi by pinfall.

The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year. Below are today’s results:

* KENTA defeated Great-O-Khan

* Tanga Loa defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomoiro Ishii defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi defeated Shingo Takagi

Here are the current standings:

A Block

* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-1)

* KENTA 8 points (4-2)

* Kota Ibushi 8 points (4-2)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 6 points (3-3)

* Shingo Takagi 6 points (3-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)

* Tanga Loa 4 points (2-3)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 8 points (4-0)

* Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-0)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 points (3-1)

* EVIL 6 points (3-1)

* Taichi 4 points (2-2)

* SANADA 4 points (2-2)

* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-3)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 points (1-3)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-4)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-4)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:

* Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA

* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Taichi vs. Jeff Cobb

* EVIL vs. Tama Tonga

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chase Owens