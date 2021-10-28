New Japan Pro Wrestling reportedly prevented Will Ospreay from working with MLW on a Mexico tour. The main sticking point was if AAA talent would be working on the tour as well. Konnan is a relative mainstay in MLW, and Konnan is the main booker of AAA. NJPW currently maintain their working relationship with CMLL, who are rivals of AAA in Mexico.

This is according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio during discussion of Ring of Honor’s hiatus. Full information on ROH’s situation can be found by clicking here. The current effect the news has is that ROH talent are now free to take bookings from anywhere in the wrestling world.

ROH World Champion Bandido has expressed a desire to work with NJPW again. However, AAA will want Bandido in their promotion as well. Due to NJPW not willing to work with AAA, in order to maintain ties with CMLL, it is unlikely that Bandido can work for both promotions.

Bandido has competed for the AAA Mega Championship and the AAA World Tag Team Titles in 2018, and in 2019, Bandido was in the Best of the Super Juniors, and he challenged for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at Madison Square Garden.

Dragon Lee also competed in that match, and Lee will be working in AAA along with most likely various other U.S. indie promotions. Lee is an exception for NJPW because he is under contract with them. Lee is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and will likely make his NJPW sometime in the future. Lee is currently teaming with his brother Dralístico in AAA.